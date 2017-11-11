This Cruze Thinks It's A Mercedes-Benz AMG

Mercedes-Benz has just launched a new model exclusive to the Australian market, based on the popular Holden / Chevy Cruze.
As these images show, the compact five-door sedan includes all the characteristic traits of a genuine Mercedes model, including a front grille with the three-pointed star, LED daytime running lights, sporty wheels, typical Mercedes taillights and badges on the rear reading ‘CLK55’ and ‘AMG’.
Eat your heart out upcoming A-Class Sedan, this is what Mercedes buyers Down Under want.
Sarcasm aside, we came across the photos of this customized Holden Cruze from Melbourne on Facebook. Evidently, its owner has had some fun making it look like a Mercedes-Benz, and as much as it pains us to say, some people actually think this is a genuine Mercedes.
Don’t believe us? Check out some of the comments on the Facebook post below.