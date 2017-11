This Is The Cheapest MKIV Toyota Supra In The U.S.

VIDEO

What you’re looking at is one of the cheapest fourth-generation Toyota Supras in the United States and no, it isn’t as fast as you may expect.YouTuber Tavarish purchased the white and red Japanese sports car earlier this month for a cool $23,000. Incredibly, that price was for an example fitted with the naturally-aspirated 2JZ engine, not the desirable twin-turbo 2JZ that has gone down in automotive folklore.In the last decade, fourth-generation Supra prices have climbed drastically, even for entry-level variants. Consequently, the Supra is no longer a performance car bargain but that doesn’t mean it’s any less impressive than it was when new.Beyond its rather questionable bodywork , Tavarish’s Supra did come with some desirable modifications, namely a new rear spoiler and the bigger brake kit from the twin-turbo Supra.Would we pay $23,000 for a Supra like this? Probably not, but it’s clear many enthusiasts would.