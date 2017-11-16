This Is The Cheapest MKIV Toyota Supra In The U.S.

What you’re looking at is one of the cheapest fourth-generation Toyota Supras in the United States and no, it isn’t as fast as you may expect.
YouTuber Tavarish purchased the white and red Japanese sports car earlier this month for a cool $23,000. Incredibly, that price was for an example fitted with the naturally-aspirated 2JZ engine, not the desirable twin-turbo 2JZ that has gone down in automotive folklore.
In the last decade, fourth-generation Supra prices have climbed drastically, even for entry-level variants. Consequently, the Supra is no longer a performance car bargain but that doesn’t mean it’s any less impressive than it was when new.
Beyond its rather questionable bodywork, Tavarish’s Supra did come with some desirable modifications, namely a new rear spoiler and the bigger brake kit from the twin-turbo Supra.
Would we pay $23,000 for a Supra like this? Probably not, but it’s clear many enthusiasts would.