This Is How Good The Lamborghini Urus Sounds In Corsa Mode

With less than a week left until the Urus' unveiling on December 4, Lamborghini continues to dissect its upcoming luxury crossover.
The latest video released by the Italian automaker shows Chief Technical Officer Maurizio Reggiani talking about the SUV, and telling us how they were challenged to bring the DNA of their supercars into the crossover model.
However, that's not the most important part, as the Lamborghini Urus exposes its turbo'd V8 symphony in Sport and Corsa modes. According to the company's official, the SUV becomes "increasingly aggressive as you move into Sport and Corsa, triggering all those emotions that one associates with driving a Lamborghini."
The Italian super SUV will have all the necessary assets to make those deep-pocketed enthusiasts forget about its cousin, the Bentley Bentayga. The list includes an aggressive design, reminiscent to the Huracan and Aventador, a high-tech cockpit, and a powerful 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine under the hood.
It's been reported that the Urus needs only 3.3 seconds to sprint from naught to 100km/h (62mph), and tops out at over 302km/h (188mph).
These numbers should help it break the Nurburgring lap record for production SUVs, and to do so, it needs to be faster around the (in)famous German track than the Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV, which posted a time of 7min and 51.7sec, a couple of months ago.