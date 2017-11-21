This Is Where They'll Build The New Polestar 1 Coupe

The Polestar brand may be essentially an offshoot of Volvo, but its vehicles won't be produced along Volvo assembly lines. Instead parent company Geely is building a completely new production center, construction of which has now officially begun.
Situated in Chengdu, China, the new Polestar Production Centre is set to open in the middle of next year, tasked initially with fabricating the Polestar 1 – a 600-horsepower hybrid super-coupe. But the facility just be a factory.
It'll also have a “customer experience” center like the one Volvo has in Gothenburg, and a test track on which customers will be invited to try out their new hybrid wheels.
“Following the successful launch of the new Polestar brand in October, construction of the new Polestar Production Centre is the next step in turning our plans into reality,” said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. “We are building a Production Centre that is a reflection of our brand. A facility that is modern, progressive, technically advanced and environmentally responsible. The Polestar Production Centre will be an embodiment of the Polestar brand.”
Designed by Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta, the facility is destined to be the most environmentally friendly in China, and one of the greenest in the world. Once production comes online, it'll build as many as 500 vehicles each year, making it a rather low-volume production facility.