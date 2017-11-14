This McLaren 720S Will Cost You Just $7,440

Interested in putting a new McLaren 720S in your driveway? It'll cost you a good $300k – more if you go for some MSO options. But this one costs just $7,440.
So what gives? This isn't exactly a full-size automobile, it's a scale model. However, it's not a tiny 1:43 or 1:18 car that your average enthusiast might put on the shelf.
No, this is one is in 1:8 scale, measuring nearly two feet long. It's the latest release from luxury model manufacturer Amalgam, which has also done scale replicas of other McLaren designs like the P1 and Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo, among others.
Amalgam, for what it's worth, is owned by the same Motorsport Network over which McLaren's executive director Zak Brown once presided.
Now, $7,440 might strike you as a lot to pay for a model car, even though it's a McLaren. Either way, that sticker price is just the starting point: Amalgam will make one in any combination of exterior paint, wheel style, and brake caliper color you want for $8,640, while fully customize the exterior and interior for $9,840.