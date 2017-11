This Restomod Ford F-100 Packs A 415 HP 5.0-Liter Coyote V8 Engine

Photo Gallery

Ringbrothers have shown a number of interesting vehicles over the years but this is the first time the company has unveiled a pickup at SEMA.Dubbed Clem 101, the pickup started out as a rusted 1954 Ford F-100 but it has been transformed into 1956 restomod . As part of the build process, Ringbrothers swapped out the truck's cab and built the bed from scratch. The company also extended the wheelbase by seven inches and utilized a custom Ford Crown Victoria subframe that was narrowed by five-inches to fit the F-100.The model also features wider fenders with narrower openings as well as hand-made running boards and custom doors. Elsewhere, the team installed a custom trailer hitch and billet accents such as the hood hinges and cargo tie downs. Other notable features include an original 1954 grille, modified chrome bumpers, and 19- / 20-inch HRE wheels which cover six-piston Baer brakes.The cabin has a vintage feel but it has been equipped with custom upholstery, a Kicker audio system, and a Vintage Air Gen IV Magnum climate control system.Power is provided by a Ford-sourced 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine which produces 415 hp (309 kW). It is connected to a four-speed automatic transmission.