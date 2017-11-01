This Restomod Ford F-100 Packs A 415 HP 5.0-Liter Coyote V8 Engine

Ringbrothers have shown a number of interesting vehicles over the years but this is the first time the company has unveiled a pickup at SEMA.
Dubbed Clem 101, the pickup started out as a rusted 1954 Ford F-100 but it has been transformed into 1956 restomod. As part of the build process, Ringbrothers swapped out the truck's cab and built the bed from scratch. The company also extended the wheelbase by seven inches and utilized a custom Ford Crown Victoria subframe that was narrowed by five-inches to fit the F-100.
The model also features wider fenders with narrower openings as well as hand-made running boards and custom doors. Elsewhere, the team installed a custom trailer hitch and billet accents such as the hood hinges and cargo tie downs. Other notable features include an original 1954 grille, modified chrome bumpers, and 19- / 20-inch HRE wheels which cover six-piston Baer brakes.
The cabin has a vintage feel but it has been equipped with custom upholstery, a Kicker audio system, and a Vintage Air Gen IV Magnum climate control system.
Power is provided by a Ford-sourced 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine which produces 415 hp (309 kW). It is connected to a four-speed automatic transmission.