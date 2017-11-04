Till Your Fields In Style With This Vintage Porsche Tractor

Porsche delved into new territory when it came out with the original Cayenne in 2002. But that wasn't the first diesel vehicle the company made – or the first that was capable of venturing off of dry pavement and getting a little mud on its tires.
While designing the Volkswagen Beetle as the “people's car” for Germany, Ferdinand Porsche was also working on farming machinery that was to become the “people's tractor.”
That vision never really took off, and only 125,000 Porsche tractors were ultimately made – a far cry from the 20-million-plus Type 1 Beetles that VW ultimately produced. W
ith such stiff competition from the likes of John Deere and Caterpillar, Porsche's four tractor models never really took off in the United States, where only a thousand or so found buyers. That's what makes this such a rare opportunity.
This 1960 Porsche Diesel Junior 108 L was brought over from the British Isles and is now consigned to RM Sotheby's for its upcoming Arizona sale.
It's presented in immaculate condition, in red with cream wheels and seat. As you can see from the photos (captured by Scott Pattenden for RM Sotheby's), it looks like a real gem, and a must-have for real Porsche collectors. The auctioneer expects it to sell for $30,000 - $40,000, but it's offered without reserve, so it's anyone's guess what it will fetch when the gavel drops at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix on January 18-19.