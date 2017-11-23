Time To Play Around With Kia's New Stinger Configurator

We’ve all read and watched the reviews of the 2018 Kia Stinger. Now it’s time to create our dream Stingers through Kia’s official configuration tool.
Five different trim levels will be sold in the United States. The first, simply dubbed ‘Stinger’, starts at $31,900 and is powered by a 2.0-liter inline-four cylinder with 255 hp. Next up is the Premium, also powered by the four-cylinder. Inevitably the most popular versions will be the GT, GT1, and GT2, all featuring the 365 hp 3.3-liter V6.
In terms of exterior colors, the 2018 Kia Stinger GT2 can be painted in one of six different finishes and just a single interior configuration. Drop down to the Stinger Premium model and there are two interiors available.
As with any car in this segment, there is a selection of options available. Among these is remote push start for $495, puddle lights for $240, mud guards for $95 and a cargo mat for $50.
Feel free to show us your perfect Stinger in the comments below!