Timeless 1970s Jaguar XJ Coupe Gets A Classy Makeover

The two-door Jaguar XJ Coupe enjoyed a relatively limited run fro, 1975 to 1978, and is now one of the rarest XJ models you can find.
With that in mind, fans of the British automotive industry probably don't want to see one wearing fender extensions, a wing, heavily modded interior and so on. But fear not, Carlex Design did not one those things.
This car looks just as good now as it did back in the mid-to-late 1970s when it first rolled off the assembly line. More importantly, the Polish tuner managed to upgrade the cabin without changing the overall aesthetic.
For starters, the seats now feature high quality black leather, with the tuner's logo embroidered into the material. Furthermore, the dashboard, door panels and center console have been detailed to look more elegant than ever, while staying true to the car's original design.
Last but not least, the badge on the steering wheel features gold inserts, matching the analogue clock casing on the console.