TopCar Teases Custom Pagani Zonda Coming Spring 2018

Russian tuning company TopCar has just released these renderings showing a bespoke Pagani Zonda that's been in development for the past 8 months.
According to the images, the car is being built for a special customer of TopCar Design, and will feature a predominantly blue carbon fiber exterior with Tricolore detailing and gold stripes running along its profile, matching the wheels.
The interior is equally spectacular, with blue and white leather throughout, plus carbon fiber and some wood on the steering wheel, shift knob and handbrake lever.
No word as of yet on any technical specifications, but it wouldn't be a stretch to presume that power will come from a 7.3-liter AMG-sourced V12 unit, feeding the rear wheels 678 PS (669 HP), just like it does in the Zonda Cinque.
So if you like these CGIs, just imagine how good the real car will look once it's ready to meet its owner next year.