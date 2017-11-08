TopCar Transforms Mercedes V-Class Into Something Fit For A Hollywood Star

When you’re obscenely wealthy and a Rolls-Royce just isn’t large enough, purchasing a modified Mercedes-Benz V-Class is the way to go.
Consequently, it’s not surprising that an increasing array of tuning companies are working their magic on the V-Class, transforming the usually-mundane van into something fit for a king. The latest firm to do just this is TopCar.
Modifications made to the V-Class start in the cabin. Depending on the customer’s wishes, the V-Class can be equipped with two spacious, front-facing lounge chairs or alternatively, four comfortable leather seats.
If just two are optioned, the opposing half of the V-Class’s interior is dominated by a large flatscreen TV with surround sound, a selection of beautifully-finished cabinets and all the chrome trimmings you could wish for. Other available interior configurations include luscious curtains and fold-out tables.
Turning to the exterior, it too is available with a selection of custom touches. Among these are a carbon fiber hood, revised front fascia and grille, custom side skirts, bespoke wheels, quad tailpipes and a carbon fiber rear diffuser.