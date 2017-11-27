TopCar's Panamera Stingray GTR Comes With Loads Of Carbon And A €235,000 Price Tag

This fully-loaded 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo has been fitted with TopCar's Stingray GTR Edition kit, boasting a new custom interior and a hefty €235,000 ($280,000) price tag.
According to the Russian tuner, the car recently returned to Moscow after a brief stint in Marbella, Spain, where it met up with none other than free-skier and car enthusiast Jon Olsson.
Since we're discussing its history, we have to point out that this exact car is #3 of a 25 limited run of Stingray GTR Panameras, and it's wearing a whole lot of carbon fiber, both outside as well as in the cabin.
For the exterior, you get new front and rear bumpers, custom intakes, redesigned DRLs, new hood, side skirts, rear diffuser and a large rear wing that doesn't retract anymore. As for the interior, there's carbon fiber on the steering wheel, dashboard and door panels, plus plenty of leather and Alcantara.
Put it all together and you could say that spending nearly $300k on this car might be justifiable if money's not an object and a loaded to the gills with carbon Panamera is your thing .