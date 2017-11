Toxic Smog So Bad In India That It Led To A 24-Car Pile-Up With Six Injured, One Dead

VIDEO

One person lost their life and at least six others were injured after 24 vehicles slammed into each other due to extremely dense fog, on the Yamuna Expressway outside of Delhi.According to, Indian authorities were forced to declare a public health emergency after the air quality index (measuring the concentration of toxic particulate matter in the air) shot up to 451.To put that into perspective, health experts say that particulate matter in the air shouldn't go above 100, and that the scale doesn't even extend past 500 - this should give you an idea how bad of a situation this is.Traffic was obviously impacted as well, as this rather scary pile-up occurred Wednesday morning at around 6:30 AM, near milestone 125.said officer Alok Dubey.added station officer G P Singh.The police and expressway personnel managed to clear the road by removing the damaged vehicles with the help of a crane, reports