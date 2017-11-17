Toyota Hilux Goes To Thailand For A Rugged Facelift

Introduced just a couple of years ago, the current Toyota Hilux won't be due for replacement anytime soon. But it is receiving a bit of a facelift – in one country that is, anyway.
Looking a bit more like the Tacoma we get in the States (particularly up front), the refreshed Hilux is being rolled out first in Thailand, which may seem a somewhat random location until you realize how many pickups we've seen produced and introduced there in the past few years alone (including other versions of the Hilux).
Revised front-end styling aside, the particular version of the latest Hilux that's caught our eye in the Rocco, a sporty-looking version offered with the big double cab in either two- or four-wheel drive with black trim (inside and out), graphics, sports bar, 18-inch alloys, and knobby off-road tires.
While may look ready to take on Ford's Raptor, the Rocco is purely a cosmetic package. The powertrain remains limited to a 2.4-liter diesel good for as much as 150 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, a 2.8-liter diesel at 177 hp and 332 lb-ft, or a 2.7-liter gasoline engine rated at 166 hp and 181 lb-ft.
Those predisposed towards a more elegant look, however, may prefer the Hilux Revo, with its chrome front grille and gloss black trim.
No word yet on whether any of these changes will spread to other markets where the Hilux is sold. But with the Tacoma and Tundra playing the part in America, don't expect to see this Hilux or any other making it Stateside.