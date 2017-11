Toyota PriuSRT8 Is Anything But Boring, Packs 1,000 HP Hellcat V8! [w/Video]

PHOTO GALLERY

VIDEO

What you're looking at is possibly the ultimate "Sleeper Prius", and at the same time, one of the quickest 1/4 mile cars present at this year's SEMA Show Aside from having a 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 , the guys over at American Racing Headers (ARH) added a 4.5-liter Whipple supercharger and a one-off trick exhaust system, estimating over 1,000 HP as the end result.said Nick Filippides, founder of ARH.The engine is mated to a six-speed Tremec Magnum transmission, tweaked to handle the additional power. Other custom parts include the high-performance rolling gear, custom shocks, brakes, aluminum panels and floor, plus a full NHRA-certified tube chassis.All together, this Prius will be about 1,300 lbs (590 kg) lighter than a stock Hellcat, and ARH expects it to run into the 8s at the drag strip, meaning it would destroy stock supercars and even hypercars in a straight line.