Toyota PriuSRT8 Is Anything But Boring, Packs 1,000 HP Hellcat V8! [w/Video]

What you're looking at is possibly the ultimate "Sleeper Prius", and at the same time, one of the quickest 1/4 mile cars present at this year's SEMA Show.
Aside from having a 6.2-liter Hellcat V8, the guys over at American Racing Headers (ARH) added a 4.5-liter Whipple supercharger and a one-off trick exhaust system, estimating over 1,000 HP as the end result.
"There's no point going for some modified engine with the Hellcat being as good as it is," said Nick Filippides, founder of ARH. "With the Whipple, it'll make over 1000hp if we want it to - which is fine by us!"
The engine is mated to a six-speed Tremec Magnum transmission, tweaked to handle the additional power. Other custom parts include the high-performance rolling gear, custom shocks, brakes, aluminum panels and floor, plus a full NHRA-certified tube chassis.
All together, this Prius will be about 1,300 lbs (590 kg) lighter than a stock Hellcat, and ARH expects it to run into the 8s at the drag strip, meaning it would destroy stock supercars and even hypercars in a straight line.