Toyota Teases New FT-AC “Adventure” Concept Ahead Of LA Auto Show

Toyota has a new concept called FT-AC for the LA Auto Show, with the company releasing a first teaser image.
Judging by the photo, the new Future Toyota Adventure Concept (FT-AC) appears to be some kind of hardcore offroader, complete with LED roof lights and some weird fender extensions that don’t sit flush with the rest of the bodywork.
We still don’t know if Toyota’s new Adventure concept is either a pickup truck or an SUV. We did compare the photo against the Land Cruiser, the Tacoma and even the HiLux but still couldn’t tell for sure what’s hiding behind the shadows.
What we do know is that Toyota has been working on the updated versions of the 4Runner, Sequoia and Tundra which are probably going to receive a new hybrid powertrain option, and the new concept might preview some of these upcoming design changes.
Toyota will reveal the new FT-AC on November 30 during the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show at an event that will be also livestreamed, so stay tuned.