Toyota's Pulling The Prius V From The US Market

Photo Gallery

Have you had trouble wrapping your head around the Toyota Prius V ? Well soon that won't be a problem, because Toyota's pulling that particular model from the US market.A sort of wagon/minivan version of the Japanese automaker's signature dedicated hybrid, the Prius V lags as the slowest-selling member of the Prius family. Last month, Toyota sold only 652 of them in the United States, ahead even of the Prius C hatchback's 900."After six years and nearly 160,000 units sold in the U.S.," Toyota spokesman Corey Proffitt told Green Car Reports , "the decision was made to end Prius V production for the U.S. and Puerto Rico this December."The reason for its discontinuation comes down to the RAV4 Hybrid , of which Toyota sold over 5,000 last month. Apparently American buyers would sooner take their hybrid in crossover form than that of a wagon or minivan.Though the Prius V's fuel economy is significantly higher than the RAV4 Hybrid's, the latter offers a more desirable crossover design – and all-wheel drive.The Prius V isn't the only hybrid minivan facing the axe: Ford is also fazing out the C-Max Hybrid and C-Max Energi PHEV from the US market. Which, aspoints out, is only fitting: the two models launched around the same time, and will leave together, too.