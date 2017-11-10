Tuned BMW M3 Impresses During 1/2 Mile Race

With the likes of the McLaren 720S, Dodge Demon and Huracan Performante hugging all the spotlight, older icons such as the BMW M3 are starting to look like unsung heroes.
Take this one for example, a modified F80 M3 whose heart beats to the tune of 590 HP and 810 Nm (597 lb-ft) of torque. That's more torque, and almost as much horsepower as the all-new 2018 M5.
Yet, the M3 is lighter than an M5, which is good news for the owner of this car, because he managed to put up some pretty impressive numbers during a recent 1/2 mile event in Germany.
Aside from looking pretty and sounding angry thanks to its decatted titanium exhaust system, the car managed to cover the 1/2 mile in 18.85 seconds, reaching a top speed of 258.11 km/h (160.38 mph).
To put this into perspective, imagine that it's close to what you'd be able to do with a stock Ferrari F12berlinetta. In fact, it's not far off the pace of other exotics like the Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 either.