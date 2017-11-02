Tyrese Gibson Threatens To Leave Fast And Furious 9 If The Rock Returns

The ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise was recently pushed back to April 10th, 2020 and that decision has apparently led Tyrese Gibson to threaten to leave the series.
As Entertainment Weekly reports, Gibson took to Instagram to say "I’m sorry to announce that if Dwayne ["The Rock" Johnson"] is in Fast9, there will no more Roman Pierce." The rapper turned actor went on to call his colleague a "clown" and a "CandyAssBitch." Gibson added "You mess with family and my daughter's survival, I mess with yours."
The drama reportedly started back in September when Gibson became upset with rumors that Fast and Furious 9 could be delayed to make way for spin-off movie staring Johnson and Jason Statham. Last month, reports surfaced that the movie was green lighted and scheduled to be released on July 26th, 2019.
This appears to have upset Gibson who said in an earlier Instagram post that "I was never mad at The Rock - I was just mad that he was 'pitched' an idea privately and said yes to it without thinking of what I’m dealing with personally." He added "I’m almost broke paying legal fees" and Entertainment Weekly notes the actor is fighting his ex-wife for custody of his daughter. AV Club speculates the decision to delay FF9 means Gibson won't be getting paid as planned and this has put extra pressure on the actor.
It remains unclear if Gibson is seriously considering leaving the franchise but it should be noted he isn't the only one who has threatened to quit. Earlier this year, Michelle Rodriguez hinted she might leave the Fast and Furious family if the next movie doesn't "show some love to the women of the franchise."
Father God I see you and I finally get it............... Life is confusing at times when you’re moving along and your “role” or “purpose” isn’t revealed to you.......... Proudly I’m a Capricorn born Dec 30th 1978 Dr King was taken away from us April 4th 1968 and when I found out Dr King WALKED the streets of WATTS during the WATTS RIOTS it changed my life forever!!!!!! The King family it’s random but I just wanna thank you for love and thank you for your sacrifice and thank you for what your mother and “FATHER” selflessly did for us all........... #VoltronStudiosHollywood coming soon....... I repeat coming soon.... Ok? Take care guys......God bless you..... ps Lee Daniels dude you’re a fellow Capricorn please listen to me don’t you EVER wear your facial hairs like that ever again Ok? And FYI I was never mad at The Rock - I was just mad that he was “pitched” an idea privately and said yes to it without thinking of what I’m dealing with personally I’m almost broke paying legal fees and is doing what we committed to doing for the #FastFans and #FastFamily cause the fast is tradition it’s not just another Movie Fast was created to COUNTER images of racism to counter that WE ARE NOT ONE RACE...... So the rock how does it feel bro?.... going home to your daughter every night.... it’s was 60 days before I seen my baby..... and all I asked you to do “privately” was NOT accept a role that would deeply effect us all....... You are simply NOT the people’s champ..... you are a selfish champ..... I’m almost broke swimming in legal fees CAA tried but couldn’t book me anything cause my ex wife killed my reputation so no one wants to hire me.. It’s not about I know I know I know right?? Says the man on the Forbes list.. Make sure you kiss your 2 daughters when you get home I wish I could but I can’t afford to fight for my baby anymore so they’re likely going to take her away....... Thanks Dewayne see you guys in 2020 and I will not delete this post cause the TRUTH of selfish people in Hollywood needs to be mentioned.................. to this day Dewayne has NOT called me back as u see me crying every 3 hours over my baby know #ShaylaRocks
Hello world.......... hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe........ I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce - You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours......... close your eyes dude you’re a “Clown”...... #CandyAssBitchMade All my real one.... Men on integrity... my real ones out here stand UP...... folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ...... pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone - #OurChildrenMatter