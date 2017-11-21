Uber Fined $8.9 Million In Colorado For Employing Unqualified Drivers

Uber has been fined $8.9 million in Colorado for allowing 57 people to drive with the company despite not meeting requirements.
During a probe into the ride-hailing company, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission said it discovered 12 drivers with felony convictions, 17 with significant moving-vehicle violations and three drivers with a special license only issued to those with drunk-driving convictions.
In a statement issued to Automotive News, commission director Doug Dean said the drivers should never have been permitted to work for Uber.
“We have determined that Uber had background check information that should have disqualified these drivers under the law, but they were allowed to drive anyway.”
Uber claims that it had made an error in its background check process in Colorado and is working to correct the issue.