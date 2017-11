Uber Getting Thousands Of Autonomous Robo-Taxis From Volvo

PHOTO GALLERY

Volvo will be supplying ride-sharing giant Uber with up to 24,000 autonomous drive compatible vehicles between 2019 and 2021.These cars will be based on Volvo's fully modular Scalable Product Architecture (SPA), which is currently being used on the Swedish automaker's 90-series cars, as well as on the new XC60 SUV.said Volvo boss, Hakan Samuelsson.These base XC90 premium SUVs that will be supplied to Uber feature all necessary safety, redundancy and core autonomous driving technologies required by the ride sharing company. The only thing left for Uber to do is add its own self-driving features., said Uber's head of auto alliances, Jeff Miller.When asked when Uber might be debuting these self-driving cars in the U.S. , Miller toldthat it'sadding that his company's objective is toIn other words, he's talking about Level 4 autonomous driving, as level 5 is still far off into the future.Even though Uber won't be fiddling with the XC90's powertrain , Miller also said that several modifications had to be made to the car's steering and braking systems.Of course, the fact that they're starting off with the existing XC90 makes things easier on both companies.confirmed Samuelsson.While providing Uber with these AD-compatible cars, Volvo will also use them for its own independent autonomous car strategy, which should lead to the release of a fully autonomous model in 2021.