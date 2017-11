Uber Partners With NASA To Get Flying Taxis In The Air By 2020

PHOTO GALLERY

Uber and NASA have just finalized a deal that should make "on demand aviation" a reality.The ride-hailing giant hopes to start testing in 2020, with flying taxis getting trial runs in Dubai, Dallas-Forth Worth, as well as Los Angeles. The announcement was made at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon.Now, the goal is to figure out how to make vertical take-off and landing vehicles that can operate safely while flying at a low altitude. By the way, technically, such a vehicle would be more plane than car.said Uber chief product officer, Jeff Holden.Earlier this year, Uber contacted authorities in Dubai and the Dallas-Fort Worth area in order to test its flying taxis in those regions. Now, we've learned that the ride-hailing company also plans on performing trial runs in Los Angeles in 2020, aiming to get the service up and running before the 2028 LA Olympics.concluded Holden.As for how much such a trip would cost, Uber expects similar prices to those you get when using UberX. However, there's obviously no comparison when it comes to journey length.