Unique 1977 Mercedes-Benz W111 Has An AMG V8

A beautifully restored 1970 Mercedes-Benz W111 M-Coupe 5.5 is looking for a new home, popping up for sale in Germany for 400,000 euros ($466,000).
The car has been expertly restored and modified by Mechatronik, a workshop in Pleidelsheim, Germany and while the finished product is expensive, it is unlike any other Mercedes-Benz of its vintage.
A peek under the hood reveals that the 5.5-liter V8 of the SLK55 AMG has been shoehorned in with 415 hp on tap and mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the car adopts an upgraded ABS brake system.
Viewed from the outside and inside, it is virtually impossible to fault the car. The gorgeous black paint has been perfectly matched by chrome accents, such as the wing mirrors, side skirts, headlight surrounds and front grille. In the cabin, Cognac leather is featured prominently alongside wooden accents across the dashboard.