Up For Sale: One Brazilian Grand Prix Racing Circuit

We see cars listed for sale all the time. Even the occasional F1 car. A world-famous grand prix racing circuit, on the other hand, is another matter entirely. But that's just what's come up on the market.
According to Autosport, the city of Sao Paulo in Brazil is looking to sell the Autódromo José Carlos Pace at Interlagos.
The circuit first hosted the Brazilian Grand Prix in 1972, and after a few years of alternating with the Jacarepaguá circuit (now known as the Autódromo Internacional Nelson Piquet) near Rio de Janeiro, has served as the permanent home of the Formula One race since 1990 – right up to this weekend's race.
The facility, with its 15-turn, 2.7-mile grand prix track, opened in 1940 as the Autódromo de Interlagos, and also hosts the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo for the FIA World Endurance Championship, among other events.
Economic considerations have reportedly prompted the city to put the track up for sale. Three parties from within Brazil and abroad are reportedly in contention to buy the complex, among them former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone. Among his other holdings, Ecclestone also owns the Circuit Paul Ricard in the South of France.
Until the deal is signed, though, it's all up in the air. So if you've ever dreamed of owning your own grand-prix racing circuit, now could be your chance.