Updated Tesla Model S 100D Faster Than Advertised, Gets CHILL Mode

According to Tesla, the updated Model S 100D should hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in just over 4 seconds, although at least one test showed that it's a lot quicker.
Brooks from Drag Times took out a loaner Model S 100D and managed to get from 0 to 60 in just 3.59 seconds, according to the sensors on his VBOX. It may not be as spectacular as the P100D with Ludicrous Mode, but it's still quite an improvement compared to what Tesla says.
The Model S now also comes with something called 'CHILL' mode, meant to make acceleration more gradual, in turn offering passengers a smoother ride.
Of course, a smoother ride means slower acceleration times, and as the video shows, the Model S 100D needs 7.2 seconds to get from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) with CHILL mode engaged. They may as well have called it SLOW mode.
All things considered, if Tesla is trying to market the 100D as being slower than it actually is, we reckon that's going to make some people very happy, especially if they weren't planning on paying top dollar for the flagship P100D.