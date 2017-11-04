U.S. Featured Heavily In List Of 20 Most Congested Cities In The World
If you're curious to find out whether the city you live in is among the 20 worst places in the world when it comes to traffic, you've come to the right place.
Thanks to data from the 2016 Inrix Global Scorecard, RegTransfers has put together a list of the top 10 congested cities around the world, and it's safe to say, it's not looking too great for the U.S.
After looking at the average hours spent in traffic for 1,064 cities in 38 different countries, it would seem that Los Angeles is the last place where you'd want to get stuck in traffic.
In fact, the average driver will spend no less than 104.1 hours per year in LA traffic, considerably more than somebody living in Moscow, where they spend roughly 91.4 hours behind the wheel on an annual basis.
Rounding off the top ten are cities like New York (89.4 hrs), San Francisco (82.6 hrs), Bogota (79.8 hrs), Sao Paulo (77.2 hrs), London (73.4 hrs), Atlanta (70.8 hrs), Paris (65.3 hrs) and Miami (64.8 hrs).
Other U.S. cities like Washington, Dallas, Boston, Chicago and Seattle are also quite congested, joining the likes of Bangkok, Mexico City, Istanbul, Krasnodar and Jakarta in the Top 20.