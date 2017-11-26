Usain Bolt Tests Porsche 911 Carrera GT3 Cup Car In Australia

Evidently not one to lounge around and enjoy his retirement, eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has tested a Porsche 911 Carrera Cup in Australia.
Taking to the Winton circuit, the fastest man on earth stepped into the driver’s seat of the Porsche once driven by Cam McConville from 23Red Racing. Bolt was able to land the test thanks to close friend and former Australian sprinter John Steffensen, who’ll be racing with 23Red Racing in the 2018 season.
Despite his limited experience racing with four wheels Bolt performed well, Steffensen told Autosport.
“Usain did a great job for his first time in the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car. There's a fair bit to absorb in that situation and he really did impress with his ability to get up to speed and, in the end, was turning some respectable lap times."
Former Supercars driver Cam McConville also said the Jamaican superstar showed real promise during the test.
“I was actually surprised by how well he did, but like any athlete of that caliber, he has tremendous reflexes and hand-eye coordination so it's just a matter of teaching him the feel of the race.”