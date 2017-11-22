Vauxhall Viva Rocks Is Priced From £11,530 In UK

The Opel Karl has been available as a rugged Rocks model since last year, and now its British sibling, the Vauxhall Viva, has received an identical treatment.
Named the Vauxhall Viva Rocks, it can already be ordered in the United Kingdom from £11,530 ($15,268) on-the-road, featuring plastic cladding all around, an increased ride height, silver roof rails, and unique 15-inch bi-color look alloy wheels.
Building upon the regular Vauxhall Viva, the Rocks version retains its five-door design and practical interior, with a boot space that exceeds 1,000 liters with the rear seats folded down.
Inside, it can be equipped with the optional R 4.0 IntelliLink infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Apple Maps or Google Maps, and an integrated navigation system. Additionally, those looking for a bit more can also order the OnStar personal connectivity and service assistant.
Vauxhall wants customers to know that driving their Viva Rocks in congested traffic has been made easier with a special driving mode, called 'City', which "reduces steering effort to assist with tight maneuvers in heavy city traffic". Moreover, this jacked-up version of the Viva also supports cruise control with speed management, and Park Assist.