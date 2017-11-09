Vilner Unveils Bespoke Tramontana With Gold Accents

The interior specialists at Vilner have created a modified Tramontana XTR and unveiled the vehicle at the recent SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
Keen supercar enthusiasts will be familiar with the Tramontana name but many other won’t be. In short, Tramontana is a Spanish automaker that fused the worlds of supercars and jet fighters to create one of the wildest creations on four wheels. It’s unclear if the company is still building vehicles but the XTR pictured looks just as wild as the vehicle rendered some five years ago.
Vilner started off with a blank canvas and started its modifications by painting the Tramontana matte black. Next, it applied a plethora of gold accents to the supercar’s exterior to make it look like a spaceship from a far-away planet.
Inside, the gold theme continues with bright trimmings applied to the seats, steering wheel, speaker surrounds, dials and gauge cluster. The results are one-part intriguing and three-parts tacky.