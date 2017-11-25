Walk Through The World's Largest BMW Dealership

Say hello to Abu Dhabi Motors, a place you're probably familiar with thanks to all the BMW Individual cars and M models that are being showcased in their theater on a regular basis.
During a recent visit to the UAE, YouTuber Shmee150 stopped by the famed BMW dealer to not just check out some of the rides on display, but also drive BMW's flagship, the M760Li.
In case you didn't already know, Abu Dhabi Motors houses both BMW as well as Rolls-Royce cars, and if you've been paying attention, you'll recognize a lot of models we've previously shown, like that green Alpina B4 S or the Rolls- Royce Dawn Inspired by Fashion.
We're also given a better look at the theater section of the showroom, which is an actual theater and wasn't just made to look like one. So you can go there and watch whatever car that's on display, or actually watch something on the projector screen.
As for his ride behind the wheel of the M760Li, Shmee praised the car for its torque and effortless way of accelerating, saying it's perfect for a high-speed Autobahn run. The M760Li is powered by a 6.6-liter V12, producing 610 PS (603 HP) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque.