VW Arteon Makes Drag Racing Debut Against BMW 5er In Confusing Manner

Going head to head in this standing start drag race is a VW Arteon R-Line powered by a 2.0-liter engine, and an old BMW 5-Series F10, powered by a 3.0-liter petrol unit.
Unfortunately that's all the information we get as we're left to interpret exactly what cars are being raced against each other.
Now, since this event takes place somewhere in Eastern Europe, we can safely assume that the 3.0-liter petrol-powered 5-Series is either a 535i (less likely), a 530i, a 528i or a 523i. Meanwhile, the Arteon is either the 280 PS flagship or the 190 PS TSI model.
Another way to figure out which versions we're looking at is by interpreting the results. Without giving anything away, we'll say that if the Arteon is indeed the 280 PS turbocharged model, then that F10 5-Series can only be a 530i (272 PS) or a 528i (258 PS).
If it's the 190 PS Arteon, then the presence of a 523i (204 PS) could also explain the outcome of the race if you factor in how the F10 BMW 5-Series is a slightly heavier car than the much-newer VW Arteon.
Note: Best to turn the volume down on your speakers for this one. The race was filmed with an extremely noisy drone