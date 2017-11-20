Want To Save $4k On A New Corvette? Go To Work At Taco Bell

Working at a fast-food restaurant isn't exactly the most lucrative jobs out there, but it can have its perks: convenient location, job training, all the fries you can eat... and a discount on a new Corvette.
Wait, what? Yeah, that's right – but only if you work at Taco Bell. According to CarsDirect, the pseudo-Mexican fast food chain is considered a supplier to General Motors, so its employees – all its employees – are eligible for discounts under the GM Supplier Pricing scheme.
The program includes dozens of Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac models, from the humble Sonic to a top-of-the-line Escalade.
Discounts vary by model, so a base Spark (for example) is offered to eligible supplier employees for $13,668.25, representing savings of $256.75 under MSRP. But a Corvette Grand Sport (like the one pictured) is offered at $62,063, or $4,382 less than the sticker price.
Burrito slingers (or other supplier employees) needn't spend that much to save that much, though. Discounts offered on the Silverado and Tahoe hover around $4,600, while a Cadillac CT6 comes with a discount of “only” $2,743. Of course, Taco Bell isn't the only company eligible, although regardless of which supplier we're talking about, it's likely that management is taking advantage of these deals, more so than cashiers and cooks.