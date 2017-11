Watch The 900 HP Brabus Rocket Launch And Nudge 350 Km/h!

VIDEO

Once upon a time, it was unheard of for a production car to do over 200 mph. Fortunately, we live in rapidly changing times and the 200-mph barrier is almost considered a benchmark which supercars and high-end sports cars must reach.However, what is arguably more impressive than a two-door coupe reaching such speeds is a heavy luxury sedan doing the same, just like the latest Brabus Rocket 900.As the name of the car implies, there is 900 HP on tap from the extensively modified twin-turbo 6.3-liter V12 engine and during a recent high-speed run, the super sedan reached an incredible 347 km/h (215 mph) and looked like it had even more speed in its back pocket.