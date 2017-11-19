Watch The 900 HP Brabus Rocket Launch And Nudge 350 Km/h!

Once upon a time, it was unheard of for a production car to do over 200 mph. Fortunately, we live in rapidly changing times and the 200-mph barrier is almost considered a benchmark which supercars and high-end sports cars must reach.
However, what is arguably more impressive than a two-door coupe reaching such speeds is a heavy luxury sedan doing the same, just like the latest Brabus Rocket 900.
As the name of the car implies, there is 900 HP on tap from the extensively modified twin-turbo 6.3-liter V12 engine and during a recent high-speed run, the super sedan reached an incredible 347 km/h (215 mph) and looked like it had even more speed in its back pocket.