Watch A BMW M3 Crash At The 'Ring During A Snowstorm

Taking a fast rear-wheel drive car to the track in slippery conditions might not always be a good idea, especially when talking about the Nurburgring, which has very little runoff space between the tarmac and its barriers.
This is probably one of the slowest and most unfortunate incidents you'll see all year. The driver was clearly being careful with his speed, but was caught off-guard by the treacherous conditions upon exiting that right-hand corner.
Luckily, the M3 poked the barrier with little force, and as far as we can see, there wasn't a lot of damage to the car. Still, after the repair bill comes in, it might be best to keep this 431 PS (425 HP) sports sedan away from cold and wet surfaces.