Watch New Audi A4 3.0 V6 Diesel Go Flat Out On The Autobahn

Despite falling out of favor with many consumers over the emissions scandal, modern diesel engines continue to boast benefits like high levels of torque from low rpms, and very low fuel consumption.
This is exactly why automakers have a hard time letting the oil-burners go for good, but it seems that they will eventually do so, in the coming years, but that's a completely different story.
Until they do, enthusiasts can still enjoy diesel-powered machines, such as the Audi SQ7, and even the very decent 3.0-liter TDI A4 of the B9 generation. In this case, the latter was taken to the famous Autobahn, for a top speed run, and it didn’t need that much to indicate 253km/h (157mph) on the GPS speedometer.
This version of the car, which cannot be had in the United States, uses a 3-liter V6 engine that's shared with a multitude of vehicles made by the Volkswagen Group. It puts down 272PS (268hp) and 600Nm (443lb-ft) of torque, and can be had from just over €44,000 ($51,060) in Germany, with FWD, or for approximately €3,000 ($3,480) more, with the Quattro AWD.