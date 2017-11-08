Watch The New Honda Civic Type R Reach 176MPH Or 283KPH

The 2018 Honda Civic Type R has already broken some important barriers, and it continues to amaze.
Not only does it hold on to the Nurburgring lap record for the fastest front-wheel drive production car, but it also pushes out an amazing 295whp, on the dyno, which is suspiciously close to the 316hp (320PS) produced at the crank.
Officially, the new Honda Civic Type R takes just 5.7 seconds for the naught to 62mph (100km/h) sprint, and it maxes out 169mph (272km/h). According to a video posted by L'argus, it shows the hatch going flat out to a top speed of 176mph (283km/h).
If you're wondering about the discrepancy, beyond the fact that we cannot confirm the veracity of the clip or what conditions it was shot, most importantly, we all know that speedometers are never 100 percent accurate, which likely explains the difference.
Either way, Renault has some big shoes to fill as they plan to steal the 'Ring lap record from the Civic Type R with their new Megane RS.