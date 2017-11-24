Watch A Tesla Model 3 Expertly Parallel Self-Park

The Tesla Model 3 won’t reach a considerable number of buyers for quite some time, but one fortunate owner has taken to YouTube to demonstrate the sedan’s self-parking feature.
The 36-second video shows Tesla’s entry-level model precisely manoeuvring into a parking space without hesitation. Other than that, the video doesn’t tell us much about the Model 3.
For starters, the parallel parking feature itself, while impressive, is nothing new. In fact, Toyota first introduced a rudimentary version of automatic parallel parking back in 2003. In the 14 years since, dozens of cars have featured self-parking, even affordable hatchbacks like the VW Golf and Ford Focus.
Tesla delivered the first 30 production cars to employees in late-July. Although Tesla won’t admit it, it’s widely believed to have done this to fine-tune the sedan and ensure it is free of any faults by the time it arrives in the hands of the general public.
Sadly, the 500,000-odd people to have ordered a Model 3 aren’t close to taking delivery. In fact, production bottlenecks have forced Tesla to delay volume production of the car until late in the first quarter of 2018.