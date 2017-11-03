Watch A Tuned Audi 80 Hit 290Km/h In Half-Mile Run

There was a time when Audi's lineup was very limited, and it included, among others, the 80, which is the A4's direct predecessor.
Produced from 1966 to 1996, over four generations, the premium compact car printed money for the Ingolstadt-based carmaker, and millions of examples eventually rolled off the assembly lines.
Getting your own example means paying from a couple hundred dollars, to over $45,000, for the Quattro version, in pristine condition, which has its roots deeply buried in motorsport.
However, you most likely won't be able to purchase one with more power than most modern supercars, including the McLaren 720S. If the limited details that accompany the clip posted below are correct, then this Audi 80 churns out a staggering 930hp, from a highly modified VR6 turbo engine.
What makes it even more impressive is that besides the large intercooler visible from beneath the grille and front bumper, double exhaust pipes at the rear, and multi-spoke OZ alloys, there's nothing else to give it away.
Filmed during the Race 1000 event in Germany, the car managed to run the half-mile in just a little over 17 seconds, reaching a top speed in excess of 290km/h (180mph).