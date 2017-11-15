Watch Volvo's Automatic Braking System Save A Kid's Life

Driving a new vehicle that's equipped with the latest safety assistance systems could make a difference between life and death not only for its occupants, but for distracted pedestrians, too.
What you're about to watch is a good example of how far technology has evolved over these last few years, in a scenario that's unfortunately too common - a bus drops off a few kids, and two of them start running across the road without checking for traffic first.
The second kid manages to spot the oncoming semi just in time, but it appears that it's already too late for the first child. However, this Volvo truck is equipped with an automatic emergency braking (AEB) system, in addition to other safety features, so it automatically applies the brakes.
Thanks to the safety technology, likely combined with the driver's quick reaction time, the semi appears as if it almost defied the laws of physics, as it came to a complete stop in no time, saving a precious life during the process. Hats off to Volvo and the driver!