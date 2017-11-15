We Wouldn't Be Surprised If Some Tuner Made A VW Amarok 6x6

The Volkswagen Amarok remained largely the same from its introduction in 2010 right up until last year, when it received an update for the 2017MY, but what would make it even more special?
An all-new second generation is the obvious answer, although this probably won't appear any time soon. How about a six-wheel version in the likes of the Mercedes-AMG 6x6, Kahn Flying Huntsman 6x6 and Hennessey's new VelociRaptor 6x6?
Needless to say, Volkswagen aren’t even contemplating such a project (at least as far as we know), but if they did, then it would probably look close to this rendering posted by Spdesignsest, which gets not only an additional axle at the rear, but also widened fenders, roof-mounted off-road lights and some other touches.
The artist has also given the Touareg 6x6 a 'V8' badge on the grille, which could remind some of MTM's Amarok V8 Passion Desert and its tuned 4.2-liter TDI V8 that makes 410hp and 930Nm (685lb-ft) of torque.
However, the new 4.0-liter TDI that debuted in the Audi SQ7 would be a stronger candidate, as it makes 429hp and 900Nm (664lb-ft) of torque, and also gets the world's first electric powered compressor, thus eliminating turbo lag.