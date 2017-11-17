Wells Fargo Illegally Repossessed An Additional 450 Vehicles From Service Members

It has emerged that U.S. bank Wells Fargo illegally repossessed over an additional 450 vehicles from service members.
In September 2016, it was revealed that the bank had repossessed 413 vehicles from U.S. military personnel without a proper court order, in direct violation of a law protecting active-duty military members.
These latest repossessions bring the total figure up to over 860 vehicles, forcing the bank to pay each service member $10,000, plus any equity they lost on the vehicle, Fox News reports.
In a statement, acting United States Attorney Sandra Brown said, “Losing an automobile through an unlawful repossession while serving our country is a problem service members should not have to confront.”
All told, the discovery of these additional illegal repossessions will cost the bank $5.4 million.