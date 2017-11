Wey P8 PHEV Unveiled At Guangzhou Auto Show

PHOTO GALLERY

The veil has been lifted on the 2018 Wey P8 at the ongoing Guangzhou Auto Show.The latest in an increasing number of new energy vehicles in China , the Wey P8 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine alongside an electric motor on both the front and rear axles. All up, it delivers 335 hp and 383 lb-ft (520 Nm) of torque, and will reportedly accelerate from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.5 seconds.Wey claims the P8 has a combined driving range of 660 km and can be charged to full capacity in four hours from a 220V home charger. Mated to the plug-in hybrid powertrain is a six-speed dual-clutch transmission driving all four wheels.In terms of safety, the SUV comes standard with a host of increasingly-common safety features. Included among them are adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, lane-change assist, blind-spot monitoring, autonomous emergency braking with forward collision warning, 360-degree camera system, and a video streaming rear-view mirror.Wey has no immediate plans to sell the P8 outside of China