What Do American Parents Love And Hate On Road Trips?

With the Thanksgiving holiday nearly upon us, Chevrolet wanted to find out what stresses American parents the most when taking a family road trip, as well as what gives them peace of mind.
The survey was conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of Chevrolet, revealing that keeping the kids entertained actually ranked lower than heavy traffic when it comes to stressing out the average family.
Moreover, parents have indicated that new in-vehicle technologies can improve the road trip experience by making gridlock situations more bearable. In fact, 56% of American parents said that Wi-Fi/internet connectivity is the top in-vehicle tech when it comes to family road trips.
"As families prepare to hit the road this holiday to spend time with friends and family, they can depend on crossovers like the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse and Equinox to meet their needs, from storage space to USB outlets, available 4G LTE Wi-Fi and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto2 compatibility," said Chevrolet marketing director Steve Majoros.
The survey also revealed that, in spite of stressful moments on the road, taking a road trip with the family is still a positive experience. In fact, 93% of American parents said they enjoy road trips with the family, while 53% went as far as to say they "love" these trips.
Furthermore, 90% of parents who take road trips say their kids also enjoy time on the road, with 69% stating that exploring and stopping at interesting locations and destinations are their top two favorite aspects of family road trips, followed by unplugging from everyday life (49%), indulging in food and snacks (44%) and being out on the open road (45%).
Other interesting stats show that American parents believe the perfect family road trip length is typically six hours, and that packing 6.6 mobile devices on average is the way to go. As for what type of car to use, nearly two-thirds (63%) say they would prefer to take their family road trip in an SUV, with 42% preferring a large SUV with three rows of seats.