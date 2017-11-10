What Makes Mercedes-AMG's Engines Special?

If you're lucky enough to own an AMG-powered car, one of the things you'll appreciate most about it is the attention to detail.
In most cases, Mercedes-AMG cars are things you can live with on a day to day basis, providing you with all the luxuries and comfort a regular Mercedes-Benz has to offer, but with a lot more power on tap.
It's no wonder the company prides itself with the very process it uses in order to build its engines - which are assembled manually by a single AMG master technician. As it turns out, these technicians are also pretty proud of what they do, feeling honored to have their names and signature on each power unit.
AMG currently builds a wide range of engines for Mercedes-Benz flagship models, from 2.0-liter turbocharged inline fours, to the 3.0-liter V6 bi-turbo, the 5.5-liter V8 bi-turbo, 6.0-liter V12 bi-turbo and the newer 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo launched back in 2015.
Mercedes has held a controlling interest in AMG ever since 1999, then became sole owner of the company in 2005.