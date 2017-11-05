What Makes The Mercedes-Benz CLK63 AMG Black Series So Special?

When you think of future classics from Mercedes-Benz, the CLK63 AMG Black Series is likely to be one of the first cars to pop up in your head.
Produced between 2007 and 2009, the CLK63 AMG Black Series was the automaker’s second ‘Black Series’ badged model and even crazier than the regular CLK63. In fact, its 6.2-liter naturally-aspirated V8 engine delivered a thunderous 507 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque.
Eager to find out why the Black Series is held in such high regard, Doug DeMuro jumped behind the wheel of a muscular-looking gloss black example.
Unsurprisingly, he was left rather smitten by the experience.