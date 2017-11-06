What's Porsche Cooking With Mystery 911 GT2 RS Prototype?

The current GT2 RS is not only the range-topping version of the 991 generation, but more importantly, the fastest stock 911 ever.
However, it appears that the German company isn’t satisfied, as they have been spotted testing a 911 prototype, equipped with similar aero addenda as the GT2 RS, but with an even larger rear wing - if you can call it that.
The tester was recently seen pushing hard at the Monza track, in Italy, but because the new 911 GT2 RS was presented to the world just a few months ago, we cannot say for sure what its true purpose is.
At this point, it could be just about everything, including an even more hardcore version of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, equipped with additional bits, that would allow it to be better overall than the current model that makes 690hp from a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine, and which lapped the 'Ring faster than the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.
We could also be looking at a new racecar, or even possible Cup or RSR variants of the next generation 911, so until the Stuttgart-based brand decides to shed some light on the case, we're left scratching our heads.
So, what's your take on this prototype?