What's Skoda Cooking With This Kodiaq Prototype?

The Skoda Kodiaq is already available in various markets, so spotting a prototype of the 7-seater SUV testing on the Nurburgring raises some questions.
What we have here cannot be answered with certainty by anyone outside the company, but we think that we're likely looking at a new version.
One scenario calls for the rumored range-topping vRS being put to the test, and the black bumpers of the prototype, along with the basic halogen headlights, might be there to trick bystanders into thinking they're looking at a entry-level Kodiaq - which, come to think of it, is another possibility.
Anyway, if this is indeed the Kodiaq vRS, then it will benefit from a number of improvements over lesser variants, including a more aggressive body kit, a tweaked chassis and improved brakes, while power could come from the 2.0-liter twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel of the European VW Tiguan.
Another explanation is that this prototype is a test bed for a hybrid powertrain - but it's all speculation, so we'll have to wait a little bit longer until we can find out more about what Skoda has in store for its SUV.