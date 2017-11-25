Wheelsandmore Fiddles With The Audi RS5 Coupe, Pumps It Up To 513 HP

Starting from the premise that the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe has a power advantage over the Audi RS5 Coupe, Wheelsandmore decided to lessen the gap between the two.
They did so by fiddling with the Audi's 2.9-liter TFSI V6 to make 505PS (498hp) and 680Nm (502lb-ft) of torque, through optimizing the ECU mapping and adding a more efficient air filter, in Stage 1, which costs €2,500 ($2,942).
This represents a 55PS (54hp) and 80Nm (59lb-ft) of torque increase over the stock RS5 Coupe, but Wheelsandmore have a more dynamic update in Stage 2, which puts out 520PS (513hp) and 690Nm (509lb-ft) of torque. Responsible for the extra oomph is a weight-reduced flap exhaust system that works together with the aforementioned upgrades to drop the naught to 100km/h (62mph) sprint of the stock car by 0.3sec, to 3.6sec.
The tuner can fit their 6Sporz² and F.I.W.E wheels to the RS5, and customers can select from 9x20- to 11x20-inch in size, wrapped in 275/30 or 295/25 tires. For a deeper effect, the rims can be finished in different shades, and they work best with adjustable lowering springs, or a coilover suspension with adjustable height developed by KW.