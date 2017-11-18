White, Red, And Carbon Pagani Huayra Is A Petrolhead's Wet Dream

If you’re in the market for a used Pagani Huayra, the United States is the place to look. The U.S. is easily Pagani’s largest market and there are dozens of Huayras on the streets, a dramatic turnaround from the days of the Zonda was not even being sold in the States.
We’ve come across a number of used Huayras in recent months and this one, for sale from Pagani Newport Beach, is one of the most eye-catching.
The exterior of the Italian hypercar is a mixture of white paint, gloss carbon fiber and bright red accents, really making it look like a road-going Transformer. As with any other Huayra, the exterior is beautifully matched by an equally sexy interior covered in a mixture of red leather, carbon fiber and aluminum.
Ordering a Huayra from the factory is a lengthy process and it can easily take over two years for delivery. However, with just 397 miles (639 km) on the clock, this Huayra is as good as new and can be added to a millionaire’s collection in just a matter of days.