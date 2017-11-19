Why Is Land Rover Testing This Pair Of Camouflaged SUVs At The 'Ring?

These two Land Rover SUVs were spotted recently by one of our readers in a parking garage at the Nurburgring, both cars heavily camouflaged, which is always intriguing to see.
While it may seem like there isn't much to go on, we can tell you that the Range Rover in these images is probably the new facelifted model, based on its leather upholstery and steering wheel.
We saw both those leather seat options on the 2018 Range Rover last month when the official press release came out. Why the automaker is still testing it and why it's so well hidden, is hard to say.
Also, if you look closely at the wheels, you'll see those are the large 22" 5 split-spoke wheels, available only on the range-topping SVAutobiography Dynamic, which this could definitely be, although it still doesn't explain the camouflage.
As for the other SUV, which is a Land Rover Discovery, it actually doesn't look out of the ordinary at all. Its only discernible feature is the fact that it's got roof rails, which doesn't mean anything really. Nevertheless, going to all the trouble to put on the camo, and at the Nurburgring at that, does raises questions, but your guess is as good as ours, so feel free to chip in.
H/T to Chris